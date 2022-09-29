Berry Jordan

Blown away: Vattenfall wind farm fund celebrates £20m investment in local community

Investment

Pen y Cymoedd Wind Farm Community Fund has delivered grants, loans, and COVID support to local groups and businesses

clock 29 September 2022 • 2 min read
