Beijing
Oxfordshire considering congestion charge to fund emission cutting measures
County council to study workplace parking levy and congestion charge to help fund suite of measures aimed at reducing transport emissions
The adaptation economy: 'From a business perspective there are opportunities out there'
The 'adaptation economy' has grown steadily to be worth over £223bn, but vast inequalities still remain, according to new research
China issues first-ever 'red alert' pollution warning
Beijing closes schools and warns citizens to stay inside as city is blanketed once more in heavy smog
Sparks fly in world's first all-electric Grand Prix
Around 40 million viewers tune in to inaugural Formula E race where a final corner crash saw Lucas di Grassi snatch victory in Beijing
Smog suffocated my marriage
Beijing man files for divorce after air pollution drives his wife out of the city
Chinese smog insurance: travel agency offers air pollution policies
China's largest online travel agency has launched a 'haze-travel insurance package' for tourists to claim compensation for trips ruined by pollution
Beijing's smog-busting efforts conceal nationwide crisis
Attempts to rid the capital of the "airpocalypse" will have little effect on the rest of China, analysts warn
Reports: Beijing and Shanghai set to launch carbon markets
Chinese official confirms plans to roll out pilot schemes from next week
Beijing fires up new air pollution regulations
Fresh five-year plan will give officials the power to shut industrial plants that fail to meet air quality targets
Beijing to reveal plan for electric vehicle boost
Electric car owners will qualify for a £13,000 subsidy and avoid the licence plate lottery under new plans
China embraces booming electric car industry
Toyota, Nissan, GM and BMW to join domestic heavyweights unveiling a record number of green cars at Beijing motor show
Obama and Hu revive ailing Copenhagen talks
Leaders sign communiqué signalling they are prepared to table emission targets at Copenhagen Summit
EU and US woo China with prospect of import tax cut on green goods
Talks to phase out tariffs intended to help get Beijing on board for Copenhagen climate treaty