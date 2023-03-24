Barristers

Top lawyers vow that they will not help facilitate new fossil fuel projects

Management

Top lawyers vow that they will not help facilitate new fossil fuel projects

Bar Council warns move undermines legal profession and lawyers' responsibility to take on all legal cases

clock 24 March 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

'Right to plug': Businesses call on government to rapidly expand EV charging network

16 November 2023 • 6 min read