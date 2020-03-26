Barcelona
Barcelona and Nissan plug into electric taxi revolution
New deal will see city rollout fast charging points for taxi drivers, as Thriev gears up to launch UK's first zero emission car service
US admits it expects Copenhagen Treaty to be delayed until 2010
But officials insist they are still hopeful for a "binding and real political agreement" next month
African nations end Copenhagen talks boycott
But threaten to throw negotiations into crisis unless rich nations commit to more ambitious emission reductions
African nations stage Barcelona climate talks protest
Meetings in Barcelona suspended as coalition of African countries refuses to discuss technical issues until industrialised nations put forward detailed commitments
Merkel to urge US to deliver bolder climate change action
As EU negotiators call on the US to end Copenhagen deadlock, German Chancellor prepares to tell Congress it must do more to tackle climate change
World leaders accused of myopia over climate change deal
Senior officials and negotiators increasingly gloomy about the prospects for a global warming deal next month