BA and DONG join forces to advance sustainable biofuels
Industry group brings leading biofuel developers together to collaborate on accelerating development of the technology
BA's London biofuel plant cleared for take-off
Airline has secured an exclusive option on an unnamed site and started consent work
BA attempts to land concept of sustainable aviation
Jonathon Counsell, BA's head of environment, says operational measures, new technology, and biofuels will help carrier halve emissions by 2050
Exclusive: BA's biofuels plant set for take-off before the end of the year
Preferred site has been chosen for London facility set to generate two per cent of BA's fuel from waste
Lufthansa pilots algae jet fuel plant in Europe
German airline signs deal with Australian company to build industrial-scale plant in an unnamed country
Updated: Aviation chiefs urge EU leaders to end emissions trading row
Joint letters to David Cameron and other European leaders warn scheme poses "intolerable" threat of retaliatory measures
Airline emissions trading will spark trade wars, industry warns EU
Aviation chiefs say plans for carbon charge on flights to and from Europe will spark retaliations from China and US
BA plans pioneering east London waste-to-biofuel plant
Airline says entire fleet operating from London City airport could be using bio jet fuel from 2014
BA boss slams Tories' green credentials
Willie Walsh hits out at Conservative opposition to third runway at Heathrow
BA shores up support for third runway at Heathrow
New strategy aimed at winning over likely incoming Conservative administration
Green groups slam BA over new business class-only flights
Airline accused of hypocrisy after following commitment to cut aviation sector emissions with opening of new route between London City Airport and New York
Ryanair and easyJet back industry pledge to halve emissions
British Airways chief, Willie Walsh, says the industry can meet the 2050 target through a emissions trading scheme and improvements in aviation technology
Spectre of ghost flights rises again
Delta follows BA and others accused of running flights with no passengers on board
BA signs up to Sustainable Aviation Fuel Users Group
Growing coalition of airlines announces plan for new research into biofuels made from salt water plants
BA: Inclusion in emissions trading will mean price hikes
Sector's poor accounts mean it cannot bear the cost alone, says BA chief executive
Airlines call on UN to impose carbon caps
BA, Cathay Pacific, Air France/KLM and Virgin Atlantic to present UN with proposals for global aviation cap-and-trade scheme
Aviation industry calls for inclusion in Copenhagen deal
Air France/KLM, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Virgin Atlantic and BAA say they would welcome global emissions legislation
Leading airlines team up for biofuel research
Initial projects will look at viability of jatropha and algae as basis for jet biofuels