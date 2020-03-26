B Corporation
Guardian becomes B Corp and targets net zero by 2030
Media company says it is stepping up efforts to tackle the climate emergency, both in its journalism and its own organisation
Ethical loo roll: Bamboo tissue brand Cheeky Panda becomes a B Corp
Eco-friendly loo roll brand joins 2,800 companies in achieving the globally-recognised ethical and environmental status
CaféDirect becomes first UK coffee producer to win B-Corp status
Fairtrade coffee producer recognised for its efforts to boost farmer incomes