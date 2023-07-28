aviation emissions

'Our users want to travel sustainably': Search engine Ecosia launches rail travel booking tool

Rail

Ecosia plans to donate 100 per cent of profits from the new online rail booking service into environmental initiatives such as tree planting and regenerative agriculture

clock 28 July 2023 • 3 min read
