'Coming of age': Hybrid solar-battery plants set for surge in UK
Around 5GW of subsidy-free solar could come online by 2030 in the UK, much of which could be bolstered by battery storage, according to Aurora Energy Research
State-led or market-based: How should the UK decarbonise its electricity system?
The UK is at a crucial political crossroads between state-led investment and market based intervention, argues Aurora Energy Research
Aurora ER: UK could enjoy zero-carbon summer power by 2050
UK power grid could run solely on green power and nuclear during the summer months, but gas and storage will be needed in winter, according to new analysis
Renewables share of UK electricity mix tops 30 per cent
Wind alone generates nearly a fifth of UK power during the first quarter, as renewables share of the power mix continues to climb on both sides of the Atlantic