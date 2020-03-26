auction
Reports: Portugal solar auction attracts record low bids
Bids to build utility-scale solar projects in the country have come in as low as €20/MWh, which would deliver some of the lowest priced power in the world to date
Global solar installations to hit record high in 2019
Global solar PV installations will rise 17.5 per cent to hit 114.5GW in 2019, according to analyst house Wood Mackenzie
Brazil posts new world record low price for solar power
Country's renewable electricity auction sees contract awarded for solar generation at below 2 cents per kilowatt hour - a new world record