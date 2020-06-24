Arsenal
Emirates Stadium: Arsenal kicks off new era of battery-powered football
New battery storage unit from Pivot Power means Emirates Stadium can run on stored electricity for an entire football match
Pitch perfect: Arsenal FC and Octopus Energy help plant 2,500 trees
Gunners' players Hector Bellerin, Petr Cech, and Aaron Ramsey team up with club's renewable energy partner Octopus Energy to launch new training ground wood
Arsenal scores three stars for green dining
Diamond Restaurant at the Emirates Stadium is the first UK club restaurant to secure a three star rating from the Sustainable Restaurant Association
Arsenal kicks off clean energy era with Octopus Energy deal
Football club inks deal to power Emirates Stadium in North London with 100 per cent renewables