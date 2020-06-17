Arsenal's afforestation: Hector Bellerin vows to plant 3,000 trees for each Premier League victory

Footballer urges fans to back One Tree Planted campaign to help expand global forests

The Premier League is back and it could bring with it a windfall for the world's forests.

Ahead of the league's recommencement this evening, Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin announced he has partnered with global charity One Tree Planted and is pledging to plant 3,000 trees for every Arsenal win during the remainder of the season.

Announcing the move on Twitter, Bellerin urged others to get involved in supporting the charity, which runs tree planting programmes around the world.

For every @Arsenal game we win this season I will plant 3,000 trees to help combat the carbon emissions issues we have. Follow the link to learn more on how you can get involved by planting a tree with me @onetreeplanted 🌳https://t.co/mQSqqGc7R5 pic.twitter.com/d0J9OGa1jO — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) June 17, 2020



"As a child growing up in Barcelona, I spent a lot of my with my Grandad in his garden planting trees and playing in forests so it's an issue very close to my heart," he added in a statement. "When I saw the great work that One Tree Planted do, not just the planting of the trees but within the communities as well, I knew it was something that I wanted to get involved in.

"I hope that by doing this and using my platform, others will see how important it is to look after our world and donate to a cause which really effects us all."

The move was welcomed by Diana Chaplin, canopy director of One Tree Planted, who said it was "great to know that there are champions for the environment in the sports world".

"Hector's passion for nature goes beyond words to make a real impact on the ground and help us plant trees where they're needed most," she said. "This will have a lasting benefit for people, nature, and wildlife for many years to come."

Bellerin has spoken frequently of his support for environmental causes in recent years, while Arsenal has embraced a range of clean technologies at the club, including installing energy storage systems at the Emirates Stadium, sourcing 100 per cent renewable power, and backing tree-planting programmes.