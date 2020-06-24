Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger: Want to act on climate? Shift the message
The former governor and action star is a standout politician in his ability to message fraught and often politically divisive topics
Macron beefs up green push with Schwarzenegger alliance and halt to oil and gas exploration licenses
The new French government is to halt licenses for new oil and gas projects, as President Macron aims another dig at President Trump's inaction on climate change
Arnold Schwarzenegger says climate campaigns need to focus on 'right now' not 2050
People don't relate to future threats from climate change but seeing images of people dying now from air pollution drives them to act, says former governor of California
Schwarzenegger's R20 programme calls for $1bn climate finance accelerator
As cities take centre stage in Paris, Regions of Climate Action group, founded by former US governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, is to argue seed funding body would 'jumpstart' green investment
California carbon trading scheme approves market rules
Cap-and-trade scheme to "fill the vacuum created by the failure of Congress to pass any kind of climate or energy legislation"
California preps mandatory cap-and-trade scheme
Draft proposals could see about 600 carbon-intensive firms included in carbon trading scheme from 2012
California to plough $3.1bn into energy efficiency
Huge increase in state funding to help cut building energy bills and accelerate development of zero-carbon properties
Schwarzenegger signs off on California's 33 per cent renewables goal
Executive order requires state to generate a third of its electricity from renewable sources by 2020
Schwarzenegger blocks California renewables bill
Governor insists bill would damage emerging solar industry
Struggling Schwarzenegger eyes enviro rule roll back
California governor angers environmental groups with proposal to ditch green planning rules in order to accelerate job-creating infrastructure projects
Obama claims green businesses will "have an ally in Washington"
President-elect reiterates commitments to increase clean tech investment and engage in UN climate change negotiations
Is Arnie's green revolution on its way to the White House?
Rumours circulating that Governor Schwarzenegger could be offered energy secretary post in Obama administration