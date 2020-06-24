Aldi
Aldi joins campaign to turn back the period products plastics tide
German discount supermarket Aldi is removing plastic applicators from its own-brand tampons from the end of this month
Aldi moves to scrap plastic from tinned tuna packaging
Supermarket chain to start selling four-packs of canned tuna chunks with cardboard sleeves instead of plastic
Aldi raises the steaks with cardboard packaging plan
Supermarket says steak packaging made from cardboard could cut 240 tonnes of plastic waste each year
Aldi to roll out toilet paper in plastic-free packaging
Supermarket to trial paper packaging for its loo rollz in bid to save over 900 tonnes of plastic each year
Aldi extends trial stripping plastic from fresh produce lines
Retail expands trial following successful launch in Scotland earlier this year
Supermarket giants advance plastic-slashing plans
Aldi to trial new compostable shopping bags, as Sainsbury's ditches veg aisle plastic bags
Aldi beefs up soy sourcing policy
Supermarket says all soy in its supply chain will be sustainably sourced by 2025
Supermarket sweep: Aldi UK becomes 'carbon neutral business'
German retailer claims its more than 900 stores and 11 distribution centres in the UK and Ireland are now offsetting all of their CO2 emissions
UK supermarkets selling 59 billion single use plastic items a year, research reveals
Greenpeace and Environmental Investigation Agency accuse supermarkets of acting too slowly to eradicate single use plastics
Aldi ditches black plastic trays in bid to boost recycling rates
Budget supermarket will use clear plastic trays for fruit and vegetables from this month, which can be more easily recycled than black counterparts
Aldi aims for 'carbon neutral' status by 2019
Supermarket has installed solar panels and energy efficient equipment across its stores and distribution centres in the UK and Ireland as it aims to cut carbon footprint to almost net zero
Aldi powers up solar strategy with 96,000 panel pledge
Discount retailer reveals plans to add more than 10,000 new solar panels to UK stores and distribution centres by the end of the year