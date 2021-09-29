Airbnb

Airbnb urges Glasgow locals to play host as city faces COP26 accommodation crunch

Incentives

The rental service is offering travel vouchers to first time hosts in a bid to encourage more people to let their rooms and homes out during the upcoming climate conference

clock • 3 min read
