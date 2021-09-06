Air Quality Grant

Air Quality Grant: £9m fund opens for council projects that tackle air pollution

Policy

Air Quality Grant: £9m fund opens for council projects that tackle air pollution

New programme to prioritise projects that reduce air pollutants, improve knowledge and information about air quality, or tackle particulate matter

clock 06 September 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Octopus Energy and Severn Trent announce renewable energy development partnership

01 September 2021 • 2 min read
02

Full disclosure: Polestar unveils lifecycle CO2 impact of its electric cars

02 September 2021 • 3 min read
03

Holcim cements plans to be 'nature-positive' by 2030

03 September 2021 • 2 min read
04

From laggard to leader: How the UK can capitalise on the heat pump opportunity

02 September 2021 • 6 min read
05

Shell powers up plans to install 50,000 Ubitricity EV charge points

01 September 2021 • 3 min read