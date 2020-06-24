Air New Zealand
Australasia could lead bio-jet fuel industry
Science agency says Australia and New Zealand have sufficient non-food sources to produce commercially viable quantities of biofuel
Wing tips fly to the rescue of aircraft emissions
New Airbus "sharklet" wing design to reduce fuel use by 3.5 per cent
Air New Zealand says winglets will enable fuel savings to take off
Wing attachments to save airline 7m litres of fuel annually, 19 per cent more than expected
Airline chiefs call for climate co-operation, not regional charges
Air New Zealand boss brands EU emission trading scheme a "money-grabbing" tactic and criticises Copenhagen's "bureaucratic circus"
Report slams impact of biofuel targets on developing world
Christian Aid study claims biofuel targets are contributing directly to deforestation, displacement of farmers and poor labour rights in developing countries
Air New Zealand declares first jatropha biofuel flight a success
Airline reveals ambition to have aviation biofuel officially certified for commercial use
First commercial biofuel flight cleared for take off next month
Jatropha oil from Africa used to develop biofuel virtually indistinguishable from traditional jet fuel
Leading airlines team up for biofuel research
Initial projects will look at viability of jatropha and algae as basis for jet biofuels