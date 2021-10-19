Air conditioners

Modern-day windcatchers: How we can protect ourselves and the planet against heat

Buildings

Modern-day windcatchers: How we can protect ourselves and the planet against heat

Government, business and consumers must work together to slash the emissions of air conditioners and fridges as temperatures rise around the globe and demand for 'cooling systems' snowballs, argues Arçelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu

clock 19 October 2021 • 5 min read
