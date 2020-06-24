AI
Why this cold storage warehouse operator warmed up to artificial intelligence
The energy team supercools its facilities to help offset energy costs, as intelligent software helps figure out when they should be switched back on
Smart grid comes to life with AI-powered solar forecasts
National Grid has teamed up with the Alan Turing Institute to use machine learning to more accurately predict generation levels from wind and solar technology
AI, the secret ingredient in curbing food waste?
The opportunity for technologies related to more efficient production and distribution schemes could be worth about $127bn
How artificial intelligence helps recycling become more circular
The process of sorting things for reuse is getting faster and more specific
How green is AI? UN agency investigates
UN body ITU launches new focus group to assess environmental performance of artificial intelligence technologies
#planettech - AI for sustainability
TechUK's Susanne Baker explores how the exciting world of AI could be recruited in the race to develop sustainable business models
The delivery robots are coming: Starship Technologies launches campus delivery service
Starship Technologies launches commercial rollout of autonomous delivery vehicles for campuses as it plans to deploy 1,000 robots this year
Clean tech opportunity: Government launches £1bn AI sector deal
Ministers aim to make UK an AI research hot spot as clean tech firms seek to exploit machine learning opportunities
Report: Artificial Intelligence promises to boost solar and wind power output
New paper from DNV GL predicts AI and robotics are poised to play a major role in the global renewables market