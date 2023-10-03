Agriculture and Nature Benchmarks

How nine in 10 food firms are failing to implement sustainable farming practices

Biodiversity

How nine in 10 food firms are failing to implement sustainable farming practices

Global food and farming industry failing to protect nature-based systems, reduce water use and soil pollution, and meet the needs of consumers, farmers and local communities, World Benchmarking Alliance study finds

clock 03 October 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read