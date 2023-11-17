Advanced Fuels Fund

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

Aviation

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

Transport Secretary claims UK is on way to becoming sustainable aviation fuel 'superpower'

clock 17 November 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A List' cities: CDP ranks cities for transparency and climate performance

14 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
04

Has the fossil fuel industry 'captured' the UK's CCS programme?

16 November 2023 • 7 min read
05

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read