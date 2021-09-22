Addison Lee

Addison Lee revs up plans for fully electric fleet by 2023

Automotive

Addison Lee revs up plans for fully electric fleet by 2023

London taxi company announces it is to begin rolling out a new fleet of electric vehicles from November

clock • 3 min read
Most read
01

Jaguar Land Rover to offer electric rides to world leaders at COP26, government confirms

• 1 min read
02

'Hostile and highly opportunistic': Good Energy rebuffs Ecotricity's latest takeover offer

• 3 min read
03

Study: UK leads world in floating wind energy, as global pipeline hits 54GW

• 3 min read
04

Sadiq Khan: All new London buses to be zero emissions

• 3 min read
05

Mark Carney-led offset market taskforce hands over reins to new governance body

• 5 min read