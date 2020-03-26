Abundance
Abundance launches green social housing funding push
Affordable and supported living social housing scheme to incorporate solar panels, ground-source heat pumps, and water efficiency features
SIMEC Atlantis eyes £7m funding push for tidal and waste-to-energy projects
Renewable energy developer unveils plans to launch latest five-year bond offer through peer-to-peer lending platform Abundance
Bored of Brexit? Britons care more about plastic waste and air pollution, survey finds
Green issues dominate British public worries above Brexit, finds survey of 2,000 people
Abundance closes record £7m investment for Orbital Marine Power project
Orbital Marine Power set to develop UK's first floating tidal stream turbine to go into commercial production
Abundance's Bruce Davis: 'Green finance and clean growth go arm in arm'
Abundance founder pops in to the BusinessGreen studio to talk about crowdfunding, ISAs, whisky and his new role in the UK's Green Finance Taskforce
Monnow Valley Biomass raises £1.4m in latest P2P investment offer
Second investment offer for portfolio of biomass boilers via Abundance's P2P platform sells out in record three days
'Groundbreaking': Cornwall geothermal project seeks funds
The UK's first geothermal plant could come online as soon as 2020 - research suggests the technology could one day generate a fifth of the nation's power
Atlantis Resources reveals plan for £5m bond offer
Marine energy developer says it is working with peer-to-peer investment platform Abundance on a bond offer
Green Deal Finance Company teams up with Abundance for £5m fund-raising push
Re-launched company announces plan to raise £5m in debt finance through ISA-eligible retail bond