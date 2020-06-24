350.org
Mayors and physicians latest to join fossil fuel divestment drive
The Royal College of Physicians is joining a growing number of UK health organisations that are divesting from fossil fuel companies
Top websites join global climate strike
Tumblr, Kickstarter, WordPress, and BitTorrent are among the companies to support the Global Climate Strike by donating ad space or shutting down their websites
Global divestment campaign tops 1,000 pledges
350.org reveals institutions with almost $8tr of managed investments have now pledged to offload high carbon assets