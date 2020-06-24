25 Year Plan for Nature
Public concern for nature hits record high
Official data reveals nine in ten are concerned about threats to the natural environment
Michael Gove sows seed for green development strategy
Developers could be required to deliver 'biodiversity net gain' when building new homes or commercial estates under new government plans
Doctor's orders: Could more time with nature deliver a workplace boost?
An Environment Agency project found nature-based activities boosted mental well-being and nature awareness - could businesses benefit too?
Putting a price on nature: UK natural environment worth £761bn
Latest report from ONS underscores rise of clean power and growing efficiency of UK economy
The war on plastics is about a lot more than bag levies, and all businesses need to respond
The policy blitz being aimed at plastic waste has barely started, and both the UK and Brussels are driving it
Environmental deregulation - here's the latest: you'll like it (not a lot)
David Powell argues that just like the late, great Paul Daniels the government is using distraction techniques to divert attention from the trick that is being pulled
Iceland vows to become world's first 'plastic free' supermarket
Retail giant breaks ranks to declare that 'the continuing defence of current plastic packaging does not resonate with the consumer and general public opinion'
Do we really need to pay more to save the environment?
Green Alliance's Libby Peake resists the temptation to yell at the Today programme and instead explains how action to protect the environment benefits the economy
Pressure builds on Theresa May as Tesco backs deposit return scheme
Supermarket giant joins Iceland and Co-Op in backing action on plastic bottles, claiming it supports the development of a 'cost-effective' Deposit Return Scheme for plastic bottles
Theresa May's green half measures fail to reverse her government's dirty policies
The Green Party's Molly Scott Cato argues the government's new 25 Year Environment Plan singularly fails to address the many damaging policies Theresa May continues to pursue
Welcome but flawed: May's green speech promises plenty, but can it deliver?
It may have gone some way to tackling the scourge of plastic pollution, but May missed the opportunity to turbo charge the government's green revamp
Five things we learned from Theresa May's environment speech
May's first Prime Ministerial speech on the environment revealed some key shifts in thinking at the heart of Whitehall
All you need to know about the 25 Year Environment Plan
BusinessGreen offers an at a glance guide to all the key policies, targets, pledges and statements set out in Defra's long-awaited environmental plan
'Our goal is a healthy and beautiful natural environment' - May speech in full
Prime Minister Theresa May's speech to green leaders at the London Wetlands Centre - in full
May: Brexit will not mean a lowering of environmental standards
Prime Minister launches 25 Year Plan for Nature, declaring 'our goal is a healthy and beautiful natural environment that we can all enjoy and be proud to pass on to the next generation'
Scotland moves to ban plastic cotton buds
In a day of good news for marine life, Scottish government promises to become the first country in the UK to phase out plastic-stemmed cotton buds
Plastic waste crackdown: Theresa May to declare war on 'throwaway culture'
Plans for new plastic bottle deposit scheme and extensions to bag levy expected in Prime Minister's first major speech on the environment
Theresa May's environment speech: A 10 point green economy wish-list
Here, completely unsolicited, are some pointers on what could and should be included in potentially historic speech
Michael Gove 'haunted' by plastic pollution seen in Blue Planet II
Environment secretary's action plan, due in new year, may include plastic bottle deposit scheme and standardised recycling policy