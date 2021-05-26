ADVERTISEMENT

1.5C Supply Chains Initiative

'Together we can move quicker': Microsoft joins 1.5C Supply Chain Leaders group

Supply chain

'Together we can move quicker': Microsoft joins 1.5C Supply Chain Leaders group

Tech giant joins multinationals such as IKEA, Ericsson, BT Group, Unilever and Nestle in push to encourage suppliers to embrace greener business practices

clock 26 May 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'Gamechanger': Vestas unveils novel wind blade recycling technology

20 May 2021 • 3 min read
02

Climate Solutions Partnership: HSBC banks on $100m initiative with WRI and WWF

20 May 2021 • 4 min read
03

'A win-win for the planet and the economy': Government announces £166m green industrial transformation plan

24 May 2021 • 3 min read
04

UK nuclear, wind, and solar groups team up to demand 2035 net zero grid target

20 May 2021 • 4 min read
05

UK's largest electric vehicle charging 'superhub' set for Oxford

21 May 2021 • 4 min read