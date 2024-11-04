How prepared are you for global warming?

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

Partner Insight: Journey with Equans and explore how to prepare for climate change in this interactive video

Due to the current pace of global decarbonisation we have to accept that some climate change is going to happen. The UK is already experiencing physical climate risk, including warmer temperatures, more extreme weather, and rising sea levels; these changes are all having an impact on the urban environment. 

As well as taking action to achieve the UK's 2050 decarbonisation targets, individuals, businesses and public sector organisations will need to think about adapting the built environment to adapt to new climate realities.

Journey with Equans in this interactive video where you choose how you want to explore the impact of climate change on the built environment and urban areas, discover the challenges to climate resilience and learn what climate adaptation could look like. 

This article and video is sponsored by Equans.

