Clean Tech Talk
Vertical farming: The potential climate benefits may stack up, but is it a distraction?
The world's largest vertical farm is to be built in Dubai backed by $40m investment, but is this the future for agriculture or a distraction from more pressing climate problems?
The tech revolution will not be fossilised: Are you prepared?
In his first Clean Tech Talk column Michael Holder warns businesses which don't prepare for wholesale technological disruption will pay a heavy price
Motorsport is giving climate and clean tech the Hollywood treatment - could it work?
Plans for a new 'Dakar meets Blue Planet' EV racing competition could help attract much needed attention for climate-tackling clean tech
Apple is now a trillion dollar tech behemoth, but is our planet paying the price?
As with Spiderman, the tech sectors' great power should come with greater responsibility, argues Michael Holder