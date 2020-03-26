CEO Interview
Virgin CEO Josh Bayliss: 'Every one of us should think hard about whether we need to take a flight'
Boss of multi-billion pound brand, which holds a stake in Virgin Atlantic, reflects on how corporates should respond to consumer outcry over climate change
Everest, climate fear, and dishwashers: Can Arçelik change the world with white goods?
Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of electronics giant Arçelik, tells BusinessGreen about climbing Everest, his climate change fears, and why he has no intention of going to Mars
Taking on the Big Six: OVO Energy's Stephen Fitzpatrick on disrupting the energy sector
Entrepreneur's energy firm is now one of biggest challengers to the Big Six in the UK, so where does he see the industry heading next?
Meet the green energy giant you've never heard of
BusinessGreen sits down with GFG Alliance's Jay Hambro to talk 'radical' biomass, tidal troubles, and the growth of green steel
'We will go into complete ubiquity': Meet the self-assured CEO of the mysterious Faraday
Andrew Scobie, CEO of UK-based energy technology firm Faraday, tells BusinessGreen his company could one day be as big as Apple, Amazon, and Google
'The game is up for fossil fuels': How Mainstream Renewable Power fought through the financial crisis to unlock a greener future
Global wind and solar developer's CEO talks to BusinessGreen about past challenges and brighter times ahead for renewables
'The next 10 years are going to be ridiculously exciting': Sir Richard Branson on Formula E and why 'everything' needs to turn electric
Billionaire entrepreneur offers his thoughts on zero emission transport and green aviation innovation ahead of DS Virgin's eighth race of the Formula E season
Neste CEO Peter Vanacker: 'We are not an oil refining company anymore'
CEO at the world's largest renewable diesel supplier speaks to BusinessGreen about shipping, aviation, trucks, and turning waste plastic into fuel