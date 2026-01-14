Stop asking for permission: Why greener business must become inevitable in 2026

With cost pressures and economic turbulence reshaping the economy, smart procurement, innovation and low carbon policy can and must become the default across industries, writes Material Evolution's CEO Dr Liz Gilligan
It doesn't take a close look to see that the green economy is facing a harder truth than at any point in the past decade: sustainability matters deeply, but price is now the tightest constraint of every...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis