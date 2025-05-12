To unlock growth and resilience, nature must be at the heart of planning reform

clock • 3 min read

Done right, the Planning and Infrastructure Bill can make environmental regulations smarter and more strategic, helping unlock investment in nature recovery, writes Labour MP Polly Billington

As a lifelong climate campaigner, I know how important protecting nature is to achieving our climate goals. The system we currently operate within is broken, and I ran to be a Member of Parliament to change...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Politics

Green Party: Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns to stand in leadership race
Politics

Green Party: Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns to stand in leadership race

Green MPs claim the Party 'needs our leaders to be here in Westminster', as they confirm they are to stand for election on a joint ticket

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 May 2025 • 4 min read
UK and Norway strengthen ties with new clean energy partnership
Politics

UK and Norway strengthen ties with new clean energy partnership

Green Industrial Partnership aims to accelerate investment in UK's clean energy transition through a series of North Sea projects

Amber Rolt
clock 09 May 2025 • 3 min read
Green Party: Carla Denyer to step down as co-leader
Politics

Green Party: Carla Denyer to step down as co-leader

Bristol Central MP confirms she will 'hand over the baton to the new leadership team in the Autumn'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 May 2025 • 4 min read