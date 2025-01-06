We only have time to focus on proven solutions for carbon removal

clock • 4 min read

Carbon removal investors should focus on low-risk, scalable nature-based solutions, rather than complex technologies that require vast amounts of funding, research and development, argues Alastair Collier from UK climate tech firm A Healthier Earth﻿

With greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere surging to record levels, we urgently need to scale the carbon dioxide removal (CDR) market alongside significantly reducing emissions. CDR is full...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Reports: Government to ditch 2035 ban on sale of new gas boilers

06 January 2025 • 3 min read
02

'Mobilising capital': GFANZ shifts focus, as exodus of US banks from net zero groups gathers pace

06 January 2025 • 7 min read
03

Extended Producer Responsibility: Government clarifies 'recyclable and non-recyclable' packaging rules

06 January 2025 • 2 min read
04

We only have time to focus on proven solutions for carbon removal

06 January 2025 • 4 min read
05

Five green business stories you may have missed

06 January 2025 • 8 min read

More on CCS

CCS: Two major UK carbon capture projects clear final financial hurdles
CCS

CCS: Two major UK carbon capture projects clear final financial hurdles

Construction of CO2 transport and storage infrastructure and gas-fired power plant fitted with CCS now expected to start in summer 2025

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 10 December 2024 • 5 min read
Government seeks to include shipping in UK Emissions Trading Scheme
CCS

Government seeks to include shipping in UK Emissions Trading Scheme

UK's Emissions Trading Scheme could be expanded from 2026 to include domestic maritime sector and non-pipeline transport of captured CO2

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 29 November 2024 • 3 min read
'Simplicity is key': Behind the scenes at UK direct air capture start-up Mission Zero Technologies
CCS

'Simplicity is key': Behind the scenes at UK direct air capture start-up Mission Zero Technologies

BusinessGreen travels to Sheffield to visit the UK's first commercial direct air carbon capture plant

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 19 November 2024 • 10 min read