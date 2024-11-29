Climate change is here - winter floods in the UK and Europe should be wake-up call

clock • 4 min read

Doing nothing to adapt to worsening climate impacts will incur far higher costs in the future, writes Francis Heil from engineering firm AtkinsRéalis

The impact of climate change can be seen across the world with extremes of heat during the summer months and record floods during wetter months - as we have seen across Europe very recently and in the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Leyton Orient gives debut to stadium solar array

28 November 2024 • 2 min read
02

'The end of coal': Study confirms UK fossil fuel power generation hit record low this summer

28 November 2024 • 3 min read
03

Study: Government 'Jobs Bonus' could deliver 10,000 wind manufacturing jobs

28 November 2024 • 5 min read
04

Study: Green loans could cut energy bills for 675,000 UK homes a year

28 November 2024 • 3 min read
05

Movopack secures £2m to support UK launch of circular e-commerce packaging service

28 November 2024 • 2 min read

More on Risk

Study: Homes and businesses at greatest risk of floods face over £800m in costs by 2055
Risk

Study: Homes and businesses at greatest risk of floods face over £800m in costs by 2055

AXA urges government to appoint Minister for Resilience and rethink 1.5 million homes plan in wake of latest severe flooding

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 November 2024 • 4 min read
Study: Failure to integrate climate and nature policy heightens economic risk
Risk

Study: Failure to integrate climate and nature policy heightens economic risk

First-of-its-kind analysis warns keeping nature and climate policy and transition planning separate is 'misguided'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 November 2024 • 2 min read
RSA launches 'UK first' insurance cover for sustainability consultants
Risk

RSA launches 'UK first' insurance cover for sustainability consultants

Insurance firm unveils UK indemnity cover specifically designed for companies and consultants advising on climate related activities

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 November 2024 • 2 min read