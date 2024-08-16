Fiscal rules for policy banks are holding back investment in climate projects

The new government could create £15bn or more of fiscal space over this Parliament by excluding public policy banks from national fiscal rules, writes Flint Global's Andy King
Labour's manifesto committed to fiscal rules that require public sector net debt (PSND) as a percentage of GDP to be falling in the fifth year of the forecast. Recent reports suggest Chancellor Rachel...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.