A responsible steel industry requires rigorous certification

clock • 4 min read

The steel industry must urgently demonstrate that it has a credible roadmap towards a greener and socially just future, writes ResponsibleSteel's Annie Heaton

As the world warms, the search is hotting up for a ‘green transition' – shifting the building blocks of the economy onto a sustainable footing. There are many uncertainties around how – and how fast –...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Electricity 'superhighway' between England and Scotland gets green light from Ofgem

13 August 2024 • 5 min read
02

OXCCU cuts ribbon on Oxford Airport sustainable aviation fuel demo plant

12 August 2024 • 2 min read
03

Reports: British Steel inches closer to £600m bailout deal for Scunthorpe steelworks

12 August 2024 • 3 min read
04

'Hot house syndrome': Campaigners raise alarm over health impact of overheating homes

13 August 2024 • 3 min read
05

Nature-friendly farming boosts birds, butterflies, bees, and bats, report finds

12 August 2024 • 5 min read

More on Infrastructure

Electricity 'superhighway' between England and Scotland gets green light from Ofgem
Infrastructure

Electricity 'superhighway' between England and Scotland gets green light from Ofgem

Multi-billion-pound project connecting Scotland and Yorkshire is first scheme to be approved under energy regulator's new fast-track approvals process for transmission infrastructure

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 August 2024 • 5 min read
'Clean Takeover': How blue and green ammonia supplies could grow by a third by 2030
Infrastructure

'Clean Takeover': How blue and green ammonia supplies could grow by a third by 2030

Clean ammonia could make up 13 per cent of global supply by the end of the decade, according to new BloombergNEF forecasts, reaching up to 32 million tons by 2030

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 August 2024 • 5 min read
'Catalogue of failure': Thames, Yorkshire, and Northumbrian Water face £168m in fines over sewage spills
Infrastructure

'Catalogue of failure': Thames, Yorkshire, and Northumbrian Water face £168m in fines over sewage spills

Ofwat fines three of England’s water suppliers multimillion-pound sums following 'biggest ever' wastewater management investigation

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 August 2024 • 6 min read