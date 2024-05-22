Homes fit for a net zero future: Why England needs a green retrofit programme

All parties eyeing government should focus on delivering a coordinated, long-term retrofit plan that can decarbonise homes, writes Energy Saving Trust's Stew Horne
The run up to the general election is a crucial opportunity for politicians to address the UK's slow progress on addressing energy security, high energy prices and carbon emissions. The end of the next...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.