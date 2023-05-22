The UK's green industrial policy need not rely on massive subsidies

clock • 5 min read

The UK's response to the Inflation Reduction Act and Net Zero Industry Act should draw from its strengths in R&D, innovation and services, writes Boston Consulting Group's Raoul Ruparel

The global economic landscape has changed markedly in recent months. The rules based international trading system may finally be slipping away - at least in green industries and clean technologies. It...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

IEA: World on cusp of solar and battery manufacturing boom

22 May 2023 • 6 min read
02

Carbon removals start-up UNDO secures $12m boost for enhanced rock weathering plans

22 May 2023 • 2 min read
03

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods excluded from latest round of active travel funding

19 May 2023 • 4 min read
04

'Record order': Volvo Trucks and Holcim ink deal to deploy 1,000 electric HGVs

22 May 2023 • 2 min read
05

'Walking into a trap': Could the hydrogen levy actually hinder hydrogen development?

22 May 2023 • 8 min read

More on Policy

Aldersgate Group announces Rachel Solomon Williams as new executive director
Policy

Aldersgate Group announces Rachel Solomon Williams as new executive director

KPMG director and former senior civil servant at Department for Transport to take over as head of infliential green business group this summer

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 May 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

Study: Two billion people face 'dangerous' temperatures this century without climate policy shift

Current climate policies to expose more than a fifth of humanity to 'dangerously hot' temperatures by 2100, as UK heatwave declared 'no fluke'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 May 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

Keep water firms 'honest': Conservative MPs call for inland bathing water site target

Conservative Environment Network urges government to impose ambitious inland bathing water site target following water company apology

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 May 2023 • 4 min read