Integrated electricity is the new frontier of climate leadership

Forward-thinking businesses should seize the opportunity to become providers and facilitators of clean electricity, writes Climate Group's Mike Peirce
Some weeks ago, headlines celebrated that it's now cheaper to build new wind and solar projects to generate power in the US than to keep running 209 out of its 210 coal-powered plants. At the same time,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial