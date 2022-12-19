It is time for food sector investors to lean in and show sustainability leadership

clock • 4 min read
It is time for food sector investors to lean in and show sustainability leadership

Investors can and should play an active role in transforming the food system to create a more sustainable planet, writes Laura Sandys CBE

While energy decarbonisation has always been the key focus for the climate COPs, the biodiversity COPs have been very clear that their priority has been land use and how humans are driving nature's devastating...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'A great step forward for history': Nations promise to protect 30 per cent of Earth by 2030

19 December 2022 • 8 min read
02

COP15: Draft global nature deal weakens plans to tackle business impacts

18 December 2022 • 6 min read
03

UK inks post-Brexit North Sea renewables co-operation agreement

19 December 2022 • 3 min read
04

COP15 Reaction: 'The message to the private sector is clear'

19 December 2022 • 8 min read
05

Plans for North Wales carbon capture cement works take step forward

19 December 2022 • 2 min read

More on Management

Low carbon pizza: Zizzi owner pledges to introduce carbon labelling on menus
Management

Low carbon pizza: Zizzi owner pledges to introduce carbon labelling on menus

Azzurri Group publishes new plan to provide carbon labelling on its menus by 2025

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 December 2022 • 1 min read
Small businesses are key to tackling the climate crisis - but they can't do it alone
Management

Small businesses are key to tackling the climate crisis - but they can't do it alone

Governments and large businesses must work together to help smaller businesses along their sustainability journey, writes Meta's Angie GIfford

Angie Gifford, Meta
clock 06 December 2022 • 4 min read
Environment Secretary confirms green farming subsidy regime to proceed
Management

Environment Secretary confirms green farming subsidy regime to proceed

But Therese Coffey declines to confirm precise details of crucial reforms, nor when new plans will be released

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 01 December 2022 • 5 min read