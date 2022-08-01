Companies can get ahead of incoming regulation with climate transition plans

Roadmaps setting out how corporate activity can be aligned with a 1.5C pathway can help companies prepare for climate regulation coming down the line, writes CDP's Emma Jenkins
As major polluters, all companies have a fundamental role to play in lowering emissions and helping us avoid the worst effects of climate change. As fires rage across Europe and the UK reached its hottest...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial