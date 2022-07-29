The Jet Zero Strategy represents genuine global leadership and is a moment to celebrate

clock • 5 min read

The UK's new aviation decarbonisation roadmap will generate jobs and boost the economy whilst also protecting the planet, writes Sustainable Aviation's Matt Gorman

I was at the Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday for the launch of the government's Jet Zero Strategy. A few minutes before the Transport Secretary took to the floor to make his speech, the UK hit its highest...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Octopus Energy Group secures $550m investor backing to further global expansion

26 July 2022 • 2 min read
02

Unilever launches energy saving, plastic-free laundry capsule

28 July 2022 • 2 min read
03

It's official: Renewables provided 40 per cent of Britain's electricity in 2021

29 July 2022 • 3 min read
04

Government announces £3m funding boost for space solar project

25 July 2022 • 3 min read
05

'A plan for growth needs net zero': Labour's Keir Starmer hits out at net zero sceptic 'siren calls'

25 July 2022 • 6 min read

More on Aviation

A rural country scene in Hampshire, England | Credit: iStock
Policy

'Absolutely no reason for delay': Where are the UK's promised post-Brexit environmental principles?

Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) urges next Prime Minister to rapidly roll out environmental legal principles right across Whitehall in order to support robust policymaking

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 28 July 2022 • 7 min read
A lithium exploration site in Cornwall run by Cornish Lithium | Credit: Neil Williams, Cornish Lithium
Policy

The UK's Critical Minerals Strategy: Is a secure, sustainable cleantech supply chain within reach?

BusinessGreen gets the low-down from green experts on the government’s vision for building up a sustainable supply of critical cleantech minerals and metals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 27 July 2022 • 10 min read
An ambitious transition plan is needed to forge a greener future for UK steel
Policy

An ambitious transition plan is needed to forge a greener future for UK steel

Government and industry must work with trade unions to unlock much-needed investment to create a world-leading, net zero steel sector, argues Common Wealth's Miriam Brett and Community's Alasdair McDiarmid

Miriam Brett & Alasdair McDiarmid
clock 27 July 2022 • 4 min read