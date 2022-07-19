Zero carbon aviation can tackle climate change, create jobs, and level up the country

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists the UK can lead the world on zero emission aviation, as he reflects on 'three happy years in the cockpit' of government in an address to the Fansborough Air Show yesterday
It is fantastic to be here at Farnborough, the scene of many of the most exciting developments in the history of powered flight. It was here that the de Havilland comet ushered in the jet age, here...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial