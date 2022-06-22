Carbon removals must harness the power of voluntary carbon markets

Engineered carbon removals need to penetrate voluntary carbon markets if they are to scale at the rate required to tackle climate change, argues BeZero Carbon’s Ted Christie-Miller
We are standing at a climatic tipping point. What we do in the next five years will define our world for the next 50 years. Keeping warming at a manageable rate - 1.5C above pre-industrial levels - will...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial