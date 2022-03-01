We can't afford to wait - we need a circular economy for plastics

clock • 3 min read

If nations can start working towards a global plastics treaty at the UN Environment Assembly this week, a more positive future for plastic is on the cards, writes Consumer Goods Forum managing director Wai-Chan Chan

Our relationship with plastic needs to change, and fast. Less than 10 per cent of all plastic ever made has been recycled - and this is causing significant damage to our planet. A WWF study earlier this...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Cell-grown salmon start-up Wildtype nets $100m in A-list investment round

24 February 2022 • 3 min read
02

Tesco and Asda tap fruit coating technology to tackle food and packaging waste

25 February 2022 • 2 min read
03

Climate security is energy security is national security

25 February 2022 • 3 min read
04

AstraZeneca advances plan for climate-friendly inhalers

22 February 2022 • 2 min read
05

Vodafone unveils raft of circular economy services in bid to extend phone life

25 February 2022 • 2 min read

More on Recycling

It's not totally unlike a comet
Climate change

It's not totally unlike a comet

The IPCC report is genuinely terrifying and Russia's attack on Ukraine has revealed the complacency contained in suggestions worst case climate scenarios can be definitively ruled out - the only good news is that the world knows what needs to be done...

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 February 2022 • 11 min read
Green businesses must ensure the right to protest is protected in the UK
Politics

Green businesses must ensure the right to protest is protected in the UK

Ecosia is one of over 250 UK businesses urging the government to scrap noise-based protest restrictions in its Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, writes Ecosia's Sophie Dembinski

Sophie Dembinski, Ecosia
clock 28 February 2022 • 4 min read
Hopes are high that countries can next week agree to drawing up a global plastics treaty | Credit: iStock
Waste

Can a global plastics treaty help tackle the pollution crisis?

With countries set to discuss potential blueprint for a Paris Agreement-style treaty for tackling plastic waste this week, leading experts give their views on what it should look like

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 February 2022 • 13 min read