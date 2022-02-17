Putting TCFD at the heart of business success

TCFD rules are not just about climate risk disclosures, but an opportunity to use scenario analysis to fine tune, pivot or even reset business strategy towards net zero, writes Carbon Intelligence director Will Jenkins
From 6 April 2022 large UK companies and financial institutions will be required by law to include in their financial reporting climate risks and opportunities, as outlined by the recommendations of the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial