How global business could be the unexpected COP26 solution to climate change

clock • 4 min read
Could GFANZ help the global economy reach net zero?
Image:

Could GFANZ help the global economy reach net zero?

The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) offers a potential model for harnessing the financial world to reach net zero, explains Athabasca University's F. Haider Alvi

Despite environmentalists accusing COP26 of 'greenwashing', broad disappointment with the final conference statement as too little too late and an ambivalent Global South, there is still hope for climate...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Poll: Climate change top issue for British public, trumping concerns over Covid-19 and Brexit

24 November 2021 • 4 min read
02

Cornish Lithium snaps up £18m of investment in bid to boost UK lithium supplies

29 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

Agriculture: The blind spot in the COP26 methane deal

29 November 2021 • 5 min read
04

Impact unicorns: Green firms dominate list of UK's most valuable tech start-ups

28 November 2021 • 3 min read
05

Electric vehicle startup Nio inks battery swap station deal with Shell

26 November 2021 • 2 min read

More on Investment

Clean hydrogen company receives £26m boost from investors
Investment

Clean hydrogen company receives £26m boost from investors

HiiROC’s new technology produces zero carbon “turquoise” hydrogen

Bea Tridimas
clock 30 November 2021 • 2 min read
The company using education to help save lives in India
Investment

The company using education to help save lives in India

Industry Voice: Schroders' Jonathan Fletcher explains how one consumer goods firm is helping to cut child mortality rates in India through water and sanitation programmes

Schroders
clock 29 November 2021 • 1 min read
Cornish lithium exploration at Gwennap | Credit: Neil Williams
Technology

Cornish Lithium snaps up £18m of investment in bid to boost UK lithium supplies

Miner says funds will go towards feasibility studies for its flagship Trevalour hard rock lithium mining project and further prospecting in Cornwall

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 29 November 2021 • 2 min read