The plastics crisis: Are we investing in the right solutions?

clock • 6 min read

In order to invest in the solutions that can solve the plastics crisis, investors need to get to grips with the regulatory and societal pressures shaping the crisis, argues George Harding-Rolls from the Changing Markets Foundation

On its current trajectory - and without significant and coordinated action - the plastic pollution crisis is set to get much worse. Under a business-as-usual scenario, plastic production will triple by...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Receive full access to businessgreen.com, indispensable information for business professionals

Choose from our 3 paid membership levels

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Octopus Energy and RES team up for £3bn UK green hydrogen plan

14 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Sustainability Disclosure Requirements: Treasury sets out new environmental reporting rules for businesses

18 October 2021 • 5 min read
03

Net Zero Strategy: Government unveils historic plan to make UK 'fighting fit' for the global green industrial revolution

19 October 2021 • 11 min read
04

'Affordable choice': Government fires up plan to drive down cost of clean heat

18 October 2021 • 10 min read
05

Government poised to deliver Net Zero Strategy, but will it be bold enough?

18 October 2021 • 9 min read

More on Waste

Net Zero Festival: Negative emissions - capturing the opportunity
Technology

Net Zero Festival: Negative emissions - capturing the opportunity

VIDEO: Dr Steve Smith from Oxford University's Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment chats to James Murray about the challenges and potential of negative emissions technologies

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 20 October 2021 • 1 min read
Credit: Green Finance Institute
Policy

Heat and Buildings Strategy: The Reaction

Is the long-awaited plan 'a massive milestone in our fight against climate change' or 'a meagre, unambitious and wholly inadequate response'?

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 October 2021 • 11 min read
Vodafone's new recycled plastic SIM card is expected to slash the company's plastic footprint by 320 tonnes a year | Credit:Vodafone
Recycling

Vodafone unveils new Eco-SIM card

New SIM card produced using recycled plastic to be made available across Europe from this month

Bea Tridimas
clock 19 October 2021 • 2 min read