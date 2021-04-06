Plans to expand Leeds Bradford Airport are incompatible with the UK's net zero commitment
Approving expansion of the airport would contradict the advice of the Climate Change Committee, argues Labour MP Hilary Benn
The government is currently preparing to host COP26 when countries from across the world will come to the UK to discuss the next steps needed to tackle dangerous climate change. Meanwhile sitting in Robert...
Cycling is 10 times more important than electric cars for reaching net zero cities
Research led by the University of Oxford's Christian Brand shows people who walk or cycle have lower carbon footprints from daily travel
Bond investors and sustainability: Is it all greenwash?
With issuance of green, social and sustainability bonds expected to hit a record $650bn this year, Schroders head of sustainable credit Saida Eggerstedt tackles the topic of greenwashing
Apple reveals 110 of its global suppliers on track to meet 100 per cent clean power goal
Tech giant reveals almost 8GW of clean power is due to come online via its manufacturing partners