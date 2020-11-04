Political flip-flopping is not unique to carbon pricing: the UK needs stronger environmental protections across the board
As the debate on which form of carbon pricing would best suit a post-Brexit United Kingdom continues, notions of reliability and assurance have come to the fore, particularly with regards to which type...
Schroders: Steps towards net zero carbon emissions
VIDEO: Schroders' staff discuss the asset manager's aim to become a net zero business and source all of its electricity from renewable sources
'All about the sun': Solar plant powers up at Sol brewery
Inauguration of solar plant at Sol brewery in Netherlands will help parent company Heineken reach goal of achieving 70 per cent renewable energy across its production facilities
UK onshore wind predicted to hit 30GW by end of decade
Latest figures from RenewableUK predicts onshore wind capacity is set to rapidly accelerate, with the potential to deliver major decarbonisation, employment, and economic boost over the next decade
BT Group completes switch to 100 per cent renewable power
Company confirms it is sourcing renewable power for all its operations globally, including in the UK where it accounts for one per cent of all electricity demand