Looking ahead to the Climate Ambition Summit 2020
COP26 President and Secretary of State for Business Alok Sharma's speech to UN Member States ahead of the upcoming summit hosted by the UK in December
It is a real honour to be speaking to you all again at the UN. As the Deputy Secretary-General has just set out, climate action cannot wait. Even though COP26 has been postponed, we need to act now...
More news
Carbontech is getting ready for its market moment
After years of R&D there is growing evidence that carbon capture and utilisation technologies are edging towards the crucial commercialisation phase
Gillette plans to shave use of virgin plastics by 50 per cent by 2030
Shaving brand unveils sweeping new sustainability strategy designed to slash waste and emissions
Net Zero Festival: How do we change the story we tell about climate change?
VIDEO: Co-founder of Global Optimism Tom Rivett-Carnac speaks to Amazon's vice president for worldwide sustainability Kara Hurst about building optimism and excitement about the transition ahead
Net Zero Festival: How should businesses respond to the age of climate activism?
VIDEO: Lucy Siegle joins activist and lawyer Farhana Yamin, Global Action Plan CEO Chris Large, and Stand.Earth's Tzeporah Berman to discuss whether activism can accelerate the net zero transition