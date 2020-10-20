Grant Shapps: 'UK aviation must transform its environmental impact if it is to be viable'

  • Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Transport
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Transport Secretary's speech to the aviation industry on building back greener and more resilient from the Covid-19 crisis

For airlines, airports, the supply chain, and of course the aviation workforce, it's simply been a devastating year. There's no other way to describe it. We know how much the sector is hurting. That's...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news

Can Europe stop tropical deforestation?
Can Europe stop tropical deforestation?

Companies and investors must team up with farm sectors, businesses and governments aspiring to achieve forest-friendly development, argue the Earth Innovation Institute's Daniel Nepstad and Darrel Webber